    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conduct Preflight Checks [Image 5 of 8]

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conduct Preflight Checks

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Eric Torres, from Buena Park, Calif., conducts preflight check on the main rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta, conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 21:21
    Photo ID: 6286441
    VIRIN: 200721-N-CZ893-1025
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 922 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conduct Preflight Checks [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Preflight checks
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49

