Canadian Fire Truck heads to Nicaragua via Niagara

Members of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station N.Y. and 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis, Air Force Base, Calif. prepare to load a fire truck inside a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Niagara Falls ARS on July 25, 2020. The donated fire truck from Canada and two ambulances will end their long journey in Nicaragua. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)
|07.25.2020
|07.25.2020 15:15
|6286344
|200725-F-YZ899-0105
|3000x2400
|2.28 MB
|NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
|1
|0
|0
