    Canadian Fire Truck heads to Nicaragua via Niagara [Image 3 of 3]

    Canadian Fire Truck heads to Nicaragua via Niagara

    NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station N.Y. and 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis, Air Force Base, Calif. prepare to load a fire truck inside a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Niagara Falls ARS on July 25, 2020. The donated fire truck from Canada and two ambulances will end their long journey in Nicaragua. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian Fire Truck heads to Nicaragua via Niagara [Image 3 of 3], by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

