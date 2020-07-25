Canadian Fire Truck heads to Nicaragua via Niagara

Tech. Sgt. Holly Witte, 30th Aerial Port Squadron, air terminal operations center representative helps secure a fire truck in a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station N.Y. on July 25, 2020. The donated fire truck from Canada and two ambulances will end their long journey in Nicaragua. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

