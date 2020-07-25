Members of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station N.Y. and 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis, Air Force Base, Calif. prepare a ramp for a fire truck to be driven into a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Niagara Falls ARS on July 25, 2020. The donated fire truck from Canada and two ambulances will end their long journey in Nicaragua. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 15:08 Photo ID: 6286337 VIRIN: 200725-F-YZ899-0062 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.84 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canadian Fire Truck heads to Nicaragua via Niagara [Image 5 of 5], by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.