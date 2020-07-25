Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution. [Image 4 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (July, 25, 2020) Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon, Vice Director of Navy Staff, tours USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 11:44
    Photo ID: 6286118
    VIRIN: 200725-N-CI012-0009
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution
    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution.
    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution.
    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution.
    Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon Tours USS Constitution.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Constitution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT