    SAPPER SECURE [Image 1 of 3]

    SAPPER SECURE

    KAHUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army SPC. Donald Charles assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, scans his sector of security during Lightning Forge 2020 at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 15, 2020. Lightning Forge is an annual brigade-level training exercise that prepares units for a deployment certification exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 02:23
    Photo ID: 6285882
    VIRIN: 200710-A-NO077-632
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: KAHUKU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPPER SECURE [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAPPER SECURE
    Lighting Forge 2020
    SAPPER COMPANY CALFEX

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Engineer
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Sapper
    Sapper Company
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    65th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    USARHAW

