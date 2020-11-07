Lighting Forge 2020

U.S. Army SSG. Axel Pulliza Operations Sergeant assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Prepares for an After Action Review during Lightning Forge 2020 at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 15, 2020. Lightning Forge is an annual brigade-level training exercise that prepares units for a deployment certification exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.(U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
