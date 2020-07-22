U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Menzie, a squad leader and combat engineer with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, gives his squad a course of fire brief at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, July 21, 2020. The course of fire brief is used as a walkthrough to explain the logistics of the range. The Marines conducted dry and live-fire squad attacks as a part of a weeklong field exercise to enhance combat assault skills to become a more lethal and competent expeditionary fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 01:27 Photo ID: 6285788 VIRIN: 200722-M-XF490-1175 Resolution: 3240x5760 Size: 13.13 MB Location: NT, AU Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Set, Moving, Move - U.S. Marines conduct live fire squad attack drills [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.