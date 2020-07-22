Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Set, Moving, Move - U.S. Marines conduct live fire squad attack drills [Image 12 of 12]

    Set, Moving, Move - U.S. Marines conduct live fire squad attack drills

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Menzie, a squad leader and combat engineer with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, gives his squad a course of fire brief at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, July 21, 2020. The course of fire brief is used as a walkthrough to explain the logistics of the range. The Marines conducted dry and live-fire squad attacks as a part of a weeklong field exercise to enhance combat assault skills to become a more lethal and competent expeditionary fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

