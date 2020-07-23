Maj. Jennifer Blocker, an Army Reserve 66G Obstetric Gynecologic Nurse from Surprise, Arizona, conducts pre-mobilization activities during a Soldier Readiness Processing event July 23, 2020 in San Antonio. Texas. Blocker is one of the 85 skilled medical professionals that form the Army Reserve Medical Command 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force preparing to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 22:34 Photo ID: 6285757 VIRIN: 200723-A-UJ522-965 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.52 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: SURPRISE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.