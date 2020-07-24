Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final wave of Marines arrive in Darwin

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive to the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, July 24, 2020. The Marines underwent biosecurity testing, as well as were tested for COVID-19 before being transported to their quarantine quarters. They will reside in quarantine accommodations until they receive a second negative COVID-19 test, and complete their 14-day stay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

    Australia
    MAGTF
    MRFD
    Indopacific
    Top End
    NT
    COVID-19

