Final wave of Marines arrive in Darwin

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive to the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, July 24, 2020. The Marines underwent biosecurity testing, as well as were tested for COVID-19 before being transported to their quarantine quarters. They will reside in quarantine accommodations until they receive a second negative COVID-19 test, and complete their 14-day stay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

