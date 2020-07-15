Sgt. Daisy Diaz, a participant in the 79th Theater Sustainment Command's 2020 Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition, prepares to begin a ruck march July 15, 2020, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6285677
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-RJ211-022
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 79th TSC Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Alexandra Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT