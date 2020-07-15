Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th TSC Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition 2020 [Image 2 of 10]

    79th TSC Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition 2020

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays  

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Jonathan Darnall, a participant in the 79th Theater Sustainment Command's 2020 Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition, takes part in an equipement shake-down in the early morning hours of July 15, 2020, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays)    

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 20:56
    Photo ID: 6285673
    VIRIN: 200715-A-RJ211-005
    Resolution: 5252x3506
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th TSC Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Alexandra Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    79th Theater Sustainment command

