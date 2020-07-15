79th TSC Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition 2020

Spc. Edward Odhiambo, foreground, and Capt. Jonathan Darnall, background, participants in the 79th Theater Sustainment Command's 2020 Best Warrior/Top Squad/Top Junior Officer competition, take part in an equipment shake-down in the early morning hours of July 15, 2020, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays)

