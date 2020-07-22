AFRL, Republic of Singapore Air Force collaborate on coating systems for AF and DOD assets

A Corrosion Environment Measurement System (CEMS-3000), set up by Corrosion Prognostics LLC and the Air Force Research Laboratory Corrosion Integrated Product Team at the Republic of Singapore Air Force Base, would provide corrosion data depicting the viability of non-chrome coatings in aggressive corrosion environments.

