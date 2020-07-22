Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL, Republic of Singapore Air Force collaborate on coating systems for AF and DOD assets

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Donna Lindner 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    A Corrosion Environment Measurement System (CEMS-3000), set up by Corrosion Prognostics LLC and the Air Force Research Laboratory Corrosion Integrated Product Team at the Republic of Singapore Air Force Base, would provide corrosion data depicting the viability of non-chrome coatings in aggressive corrosion environments.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 07:45
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
