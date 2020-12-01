Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan releases housing radon testing results [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Japan releases housing radon testing results

    JAPAN

    01.12.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Brandon Crawford, an environmental scientist with the Environmental Science Corporation of Tokyo, prepares to remove radon detection devices from a home at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, Jan. 13, 2020.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 00:42
    Photo ID: 6284430
    VIRIN: 200724-A-IT218-020
    Resolution: 4824x3532
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan releases housing radon testing results [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Army housing
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    HQAMC
    target_news_asiapacific
    radon testing

