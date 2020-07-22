Sailors stand watch

200722-N-GR168-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020) Seaman Janemish Marion, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) stands helmsman watch on the ship’s bridge, July 22, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

