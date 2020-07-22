200722-N-GR168-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020) Ensign Donald Reed, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) looks at the Voyage Management System (VMS) on the ship’s bridge, July 22, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 20:51 Photo ID: 6284291 VIRIN: 200722-N-GR168-1034 Resolution: 8688x5792 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors stand watch [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.