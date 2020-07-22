Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors stand watch [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors stand watch

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200722-N-GR168-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020) Ensign Donald Reed, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) looks at the Voyage Management System (VMS) on the ship’s bridge, July 22, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 20:51
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors stand watch [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

