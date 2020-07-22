200722-N-GR168-1038 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Dietz, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) stands watch on the bridge wing aboard New York, July 22, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 20:50 Photo ID: 6284290 VIRIN: 200722-N-GR168-1038 Resolution: 7666x5652 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors stand watch [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.