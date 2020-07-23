Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and a bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct modified military funeral honors for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 23, 2020.



A member of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Goodman had served eight tours overseas, including four deployments to Afghanistan, once to Iraq, twice to Africa and once to Kyrgyzstan. He had been enlisted in the Army since July 2002.



Goodman died January 14, 2020 during a routine free fall training exercise near Eloy, Arizona.



Goodman’s spouse, Kelly Goodman, received the flag from his casket.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 15:14 Photo ID: 6283843 VIRIN: 200723-A-IW468-566 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.75 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman [Image 17 of 17], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.