    Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman [Image 2 of 17]

    Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and a bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct modified military funeral honors for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 23, 2020.

    A member of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Goodman had served eight tours overseas, including four deployments to Afghanistan, once to Iraq, twice to Africa and once to Kyrgyzstan. He had been enlisted in the Army since July 2002.

    Goodman died January 14, 2020 during a routine free fall training exercise near Eloy, Arizona.

    Goodman’s spouse, Kelly Goodman, received the flag from his casket.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 15:13
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman [Image 17 of 17], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

