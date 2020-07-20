Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency warehouse renovation [Image 1 of 3]

    Defense Logistics Agency warehouse renovation

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Richmond’s Warehouse 11 is considered a historic building at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. The nearly 270,000-square-foot facility stores bulk material, parachutes and energy-dissipating pads for the Defense Department. Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage an $8.1 million renovation expected to get underway by fall. (Photo by Jackie Roberts/DLA Installation Support Branch)

    World War II-era warehouse at Richmond depot to get major overhaul

