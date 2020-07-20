Defense Logistics Agency warehouse renovation

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Richmond’s Warehouse 11 is considered a historic building at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. The nearly 270,000-square-foot facility stores bulk material, parachutes and energy-dissipating pads for the Defense Department. Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage an $8.1 million renovation expected to get underway by fall. (Photo by Jackie Roberts/DLA Installation Support Branch)
World War II-era warehouse at Richmond depot to get major overhaul
