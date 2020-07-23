Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPAIN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Spanish photo from Exercise Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 12:14
    Photo ID: 6283544
    VIRIN: 200723-N-NO901-0003
    Resolution: 1700x1133
    Size: 187.89 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SB20 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

