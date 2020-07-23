Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Ibis receives new commander

    Coast Guard Cutter Ibis receives new commander

    FT. PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Lt. j.g. Karida J. Harris relieves Lt. James Martin of his duty as commander of Coast Guard cutter Ibis in a change of command ceremony, July 23, 2020, Ft. Pierce, Florida. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 12:08
    Photo ID: 6283542
    VIRIN: 200723-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FT. PIERCE, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Ibis receives new commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cutter
    miami
    change of command
    ft. pierce
    seventh district
    sector miami
    ibis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT