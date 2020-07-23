Coast Guard Cutter Ibis receives new commander

Lt. j.g. Karida J. Harris relieves Lt. James Martin of his duty as commander of Coast Guard cutter Ibis in a change of command ceremony, July 23, 2020, Ft. Pierce, Florida. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado.)

