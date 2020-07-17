100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance

Airmen with the 100th Maintenance Squadron Hydraulics section conduct maintenance on the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. The boom maintenance was performed as part of a 24-month periodic inspection on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
