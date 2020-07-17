SOCEUR Paratroopers go Airborne

A paratrooper assigned to Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) descends onto Malmsheim drop zone after jumping from a C-130 during an airborne operations in Stuttgart, Germany July 17, 2020. Personnel from SOCEUR, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

