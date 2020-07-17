A paratrooper assigned to Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) descends onto Malmsheim drop zone after jumping from a C-130 during an airborne operations in Stuttgart, Germany July 17, 2020. Personnel from SOCEUR, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 10:50
|Photo ID:
|6283451
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-JE279-0356
|Resolution:
|7704x4832
|Size:
|34.66 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOCEUR Paratroopers go Airborne [Image 23 of 23], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
