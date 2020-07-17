Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCEUR Paratroopers go Airborne [Image 13 of 23]

    SOCEUR Paratroopers go Airborne

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A paratrooper assigned to Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) descends onto Malmsheim drop zone after jumping from a C-130 during an airborne operations in Stuttgart, Germany July 17, 2020. Personnel from SOCEUR, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:50
    Photo ID: 6283451
    VIRIN: 200717-A-JE279-0356
    Resolution: 7704x4832
    Size: 34.66 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCEUR Paratroopers go Airborne [Image 23 of 23], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    SOCEUR
    Stuttgart
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    Malmsheim Airfield

