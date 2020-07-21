The Auto Skills Center on Caserma Ederle has completely reopened and is providing full services to the community. To be eligible to use the Auto Skills Center, you must attend an orientation and get a shop card.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6283445
|VIRIN:
|200721-A-FK524-008
|Resolution:
|7243x4829
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, VENETO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200723-VIC-Photo-Auto Skills Center Post COVID-19-5 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT