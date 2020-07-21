Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200723-VIC-Photo-Auto Skills Center Post COVID-19-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    200723-VIC-Photo-Auto Skills Center Post COVID-19-1

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Robert Wormley 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Auto Skills Center on Caserma Ederle has completely reopened and is providing full services to the community. To be eligible to use the Auto Skills Center, you must attend an orientation and get a shop card.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:37
    Photo ID: 6283440
    VIRIN: 200721-A-FK524-014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 200723-VIC-Photo-Auto Skills Center Post COVID-19-1 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

