    Motivator of the Week, July 27-31

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cassandra Ward 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miguel Lopez with Motor Transport Maintenance Company, 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, July 27-31. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit support of 2nd MLG and ll Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cassandra Ward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivator of the Week, July 27-31, by LCpl Cassandra Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mechanic
    2nd MLG
    MotorT
    Lopez
    Motivator
    MOW

