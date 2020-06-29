Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps inspections [Image 3 of 4]

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Thomas Ruyle 

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    Terry Shelton, left, an assistant inspector general with the XVIII Airborne Corps, inspects communications equipment June 29, 2020, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by the XVIII Airborne Corps Inspector General office)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 06:43
    Photo ID: 6283189
    VIRIN: 200701-A-A4438-1716
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 96.42 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps inspections [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army IGs focus on COVID in virtual conference
