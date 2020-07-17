Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Sailor Inspects COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Freezer [Image 2 of 2]

    Nimitz Sailor Inspects COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Freezer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200717-N-OT701-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Lt. Heather Hernandez inspects the freezer holding COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 05:23
    Photo ID: 6283157
    VIRIN: 200717-N-OT701-1003
    Resolution: 4479x3583
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Inspects COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Freezer [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz COVID Response Team Poses For A Photo
    Nimitz Sailor Inspects COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Freezer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Deployed
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS NIMITZ
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT