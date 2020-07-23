Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 2020

    ITALY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Graphic for Exercise Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Vinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 03:59
    Photo ID: 6283101
    VIRIN: 200723-N-NO901-0001
    Resolution: 1125x870
    Size: 179.47 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2020, by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    SEABREEZE2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    SEABREEZE 2020
    SB20

