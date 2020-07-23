SASEBO, Japan (July 23, 2020) – James M. Adair, a driver’s education instructor visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, teaches onboard CFAS July 23, 2020. Adair teaches driver’s education throughout the Japan region to Sailors and their families stationed abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6282947
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-CA060-0027
|Resolution:
|4322x3087
|Size:
|570.32 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Driving Class on CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT