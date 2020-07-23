Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Driving Class on CFAS

    Driving Class on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 23, 2020) – James M. Adair, a driver’s education instructor visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, teaches onboard CFAS July 23, 2020. Adair teaches driver’s education throughout the Japan region to Sailors and their families stationed abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 01:50
    Photo ID: 6282947
    VIRIN: 200723-N-CA060-0027
    Resolution: 4322x3087
    Size: 570.32 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving Class on CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    classroom
    cfas
    students
    drivers ed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT