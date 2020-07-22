Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mid-Range Tow Tractor Inspection [Image 1 of 2]

    Mid-Range Tow Tractor Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200723-N-GG858-1008 OKINAWA, Japan (July 23, 2020) - Sgt. Daniel Guzman, from Huntington Beach, Calif., assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, inspects the underbody of a mid-range tow tractor at the Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department in Okinawa, Japan, July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 00:14
    Photo ID: 6282932
    VIRIN: 200723-N-GG858-1008
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mid-Range Tow Tractor Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MALS 12 aimd
    aviation intermediate maintenance department fleet activities okinawa

