Mid-Range Tow Tractor Inspection

200723-N-GG858-1008 OKINAWA, Japan (July 23, 2020) - Sgt. Daniel Guzman, from Huntington Beach, Calif., assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, inspects the underbody of a mid-range tow tractor at the Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department in Okinawa, Japan, July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 00:14
|Photo ID:
|6282932
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-GG858-1008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.66 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
