EAST CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) Seaman Angelyn Hernandez, from Los Angeles, uses compressed air to clean out a pad-eye in the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:26 Photo ID: 6282848 VIRIN: 200721-N-CL550-1195 Resolution: 3534x5000 Size: 740.98 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Preservation Efforts Throughout the Ship [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.