Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following disruption of smuggling go-fast in the Caribbean Sea

    Coast Guard offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following disruption of smuggling go-fast in the Caribbean Sea

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    07.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) offloads 55 bales of cocaine weighing 1,375 kilograms at Sector San Juan July 22, 2020. The $38.5 million shipment was seized and recovered from the Caribbean Sea July 16, 2020, following the disruption of a go-fast which led to the smugglers jettisoning the contraband overboard. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, and during Operation CAST NET II, in coordination with Joint Task Force-East. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 17:02
    Photo ID: 6282645
    VIRIN: 200722-G-GM914-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.34 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following disruption of smuggling go-fast in the Caribbean Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT