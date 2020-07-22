Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNTCX Deputy, Mr. Mike Fedoroff speaks with University students about USACE work with Tribes

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Pauline Rumbley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    TNTCX Deputy Director, Mr. Michael Fedoroff, was invited to speak at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) as part of a Speaker Series highlighting Tribal Nations sovereignty for Native American Heritage Month. The talk was
    sponsored by the University Office of Diversity and Inclusivity and the Department of Anthropology. At least 50 Graduate and Undergraduate students were in attendance during the question and answer roundtable forum on November 29, 2018.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 17:09
    Photo ID: 6282644
    VIRIN: 200722-O-BA258-618
    Resolution: 384x237
    Size: 25.63 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TNTCX Deputy, Mr. Mike Fedoroff speaks with University students about USACE work with Tribes, by Pauline Rumbley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

