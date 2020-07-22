TNTCX Deputy Director, Mr. Michael Fedoroff, was invited to speak at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) as part of a Speaker Series highlighting Tribal Nations sovereignty for Native American Heritage Month. The talk was

sponsored by the University Office of Diversity and Inclusivity and the Department of Anthropology. At least 50 Graduate and Undergraduate students were in attendance during the question and answer roundtable forum on November 29, 2018.

This work, TNTCX Deputy, Mr. Mike Fedoroff speaks with University students about USACE work with Tribes, by Pauline Rumbley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.