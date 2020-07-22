Coast Guard offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following disruption of smuggling go-fast in the Caribbean Sea

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) offloads 55 bales of cocaine weighing 1,375 kilograms at Sector San Juan July 22, 2020. The $38.5 million shipment was seized and recovered from the Caribbean Sea July 16, 2020, following the disruption of a go-fast which led to the smugglers jettisoning the contraband overboard. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, and during Operation CAST NET II, in coordination with Joint Task Force-East. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)
