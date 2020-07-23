NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 22, 2020) Rear Adm. Donald Gabrielson, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet participates in a Maritime Staff Talk (MST) with Chilean navy leadership using a Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS) aboard Naval Station Mayport. MSTs support the U.S. global strategy by building and strengthening working relationships between the U.S. and partner nations and improving interoperability through face-to-face meetings. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 15:10 Photo ID: 6282395 VIRIN: 200722-N-YZ222-0015 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.6 MB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200722-N-YZ222-0015, by PO2 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.