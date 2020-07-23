Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200722-N-YZ222-0015

    200722-N-YZ222-0015

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 22, 2020) Rear Adm. Donald Gabrielson, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet participates in a Maritime Staff Talk (MST) with Chilean navy leadership using a Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS) aboard Naval Station Mayport. MSTs support the U.S. global strategy by building and strengthening working relationships between the U.S. and partner nations and improving interoperability through face-to-face meetings. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 15:10
    Photo ID: 6282395
    VIRIN: 200722-N-YZ222-0015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    4th Fleet Commander Hosts Maritime Staff Talks with Armada de Chile

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    MST
    Fourth Fleet
    Maritime Staff Talks
    CENTRIXS

