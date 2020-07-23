NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 22, 2020) Rear Adm. Donald Gabrielson, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet participates in a Maritime Staff Talk (MST) with Chilean navy leadership using a Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS) aboard Naval Station Mayport. MSTs support the U.S. global strategy by building and strengthening working relationships between the U.S. and partner nations and improving interoperability through face-to-face meetings. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 15:10
|Photo ID:
|6282395
|VIRIN:
|200722-N-YZ222-0015
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200722-N-YZ222-0015, by PO2 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th Fleet Commander Hosts Maritime Staff Talks with Armada de Chile
LEAVE A COMMENT