    Fort McCoy's East Silver Lake [Image 4 of 9]

    Fort McCoy's East Silver Lake

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake has brook trout for anglers. The area is a basic area but has a small standing area for anglers as well as shore access around approximately a third of the lake. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 15:11
    Photo ID: 6282387
    VIRIN: 200604-A-OK556-576
    Resolution: 3565x2675
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's East Silver Lake [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    outdoor recreation areas
    lakes and ponds

