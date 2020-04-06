Fort McCoy's East Silver Lake

The East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake has brook trout for anglers. The area is a basic area but has a small standing area for anglers as well as shore access around approximately a third of the lake. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

