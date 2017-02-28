The Department of Defense, Air Force and Sexual Assault Prevention Response teams are working to make male victims more comfortable to report with such a vast variety of support options such as SAPR Victim’s Advocate, the Special Victim’s Counsel, Chaplains and others. To request services or information from the Spangdhalem Air Base, Germany, SAPR office, please contact 0656561-7272. That number is manned 24/7. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sarah Denewellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 14:42 Photo ID: 6282363 VIRIN: 170301-F-QO750-002 Resolution: 2575x1713 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raising the voice of the unheard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.