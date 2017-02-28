Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raising the voice of the unheard

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    02.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The Department of Defense, Air Force and Sexual Assault Prevention Response teams are working to make male victims more comfortable to report with such a vast variety of support options such as SAPR Victim’s Advocate, the Special Victim’s Counsel, Chaplains and others. To request services or information from the Spangdhalem Air Base, Germany, SAPR office, please contact 0656561-7272. That number is manned 24/7. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sarah Denewellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 14:42
    Photo ID: 6282363
    VIRIN: 170301-F-QO750-002
    Resolution: 2575x1713
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raising the voice of the unheard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Spangdahlem
    F-16
    USAFE
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Sabers
    52nd FW
    52 FW
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Spangdahlem AB
    52nd Maintenance Group
    52nd Operations Group
    Fly Fight Win
    52nd OG
    52nd Medical Group
    Saber Nation
    Forward Ready Now
    #SaberNation
    Warhawk Nation
    Aim High
    52nd MXG
    52nd Mission Support Group
    52nd MSG
    52nd MDG
    52nd Munitions Maintenance Group
    52nd MMG
    Eifel Pride
    Team Eifel
    Fueling Forward Ready Now with Airpower Options
    Awesome

