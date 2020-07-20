National Picnic Month: McCoy’s outdoor spaces on South Post offer opportunities

The Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown July 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

