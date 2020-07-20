Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Picnic Month: McCoy’s outdoor spaces on South Post offer opportunities

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown July 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 12:51
    Photo ID: 6282188
    VIRIN: 200720-A-OK556-879
    This work, National Picnic Month: McCoy’s outdoor spaces on South Post offer opportunities [Image 22 of 22], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    outdoor recreation areas
    lakes and ponds

