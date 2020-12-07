Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBSA chapels offer virtual options during pandemic

    JBSA chapels offer virtual options during pandemic

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Kimberly Hall welcomes viewers to a virtual service being livestreamed from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland July 12, 2020. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 11:53
    Photo ID: 6282146
    VIRIN: 200712-F-IW100-494
    Resolution: 2505x1372
    Size: 407.31 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA chapels offer virtual options during pandemic, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Chaplains
    Resilience
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT