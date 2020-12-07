JBSA chapels offer virtual options during pandemic

Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Kimberly Hall welcomes viewers to a virtual service being livestreamed from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland July 12, 2020. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 11:53
|Photo ID:
|6282146
|VIRIN:
|200712-F-IW100-494
|Resolution:
|2505x1372
|Size:
|407.31 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
