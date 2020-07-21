Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Lima Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the Inverted Wall at the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2020. The Confidence Course is a series of obstacles that test the physical ability of each recruit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Devin Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

