A recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, goes over an obstacle at the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.,on July 21, 2020. The Confidence Course is a series of obstacles that test the physical ability of each recruit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 11:00
|Photo ID:
|6282081
|VIRIN:
|200721-M-TL315-1002
|Resolution:
|6704x4480
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Devin Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
