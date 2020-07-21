Lima Company Confidence Course

A recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Cargo Net Climb at the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on July 21, 2020. The Confidence Course is a series of obstacles that test the physical ability of each recruit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden)

