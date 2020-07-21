Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 2]

    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie (left) meets with Dr. John Halcovage, Associate Chief of Staff at Lebanon VAMC’s new Intensive Care Unit. Wilkie toured the hospital located in Lebanon, Pennsylvania July 21. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Doug Etter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

