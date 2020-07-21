Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie (left) meets with Dr. John Halcovage, Associate Chief of Staff at Lebanon VAMC’s new Intensive Care Unit. Wilkie toured the hospital located in Lebanon, Pennsylvania July 21. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Doug Etter)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6282071
|VIRIN:
|200721-O-ZZ999-708
|Resolution:
|3831x2553
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|LEBANON, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center
LEAVE A COMMENT