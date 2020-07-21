Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie (left) meets with Dr. John Halcovage, Associate Chief of Staff at Lebanon VAMC’s new Intensive Care Unit. Wilkie toured the hospital located in Lebanon, Pennsylvania July 21. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Doug Etter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 11:03 Photo ID: 6282071 VIRIN: 200721-O-ZZ999-708 Resolution: 3831x2553 Size: 1.31 MB Location: LEBANON, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.