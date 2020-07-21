Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center [Image 1 of 2]

    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Angela King-Sweigart 

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie (right) examines N95 masks with Dr. Stuart Roop, Lebanon VAMC Chief of Staff (left) and Richard Lambdin, Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service Chief during his visit to the hospital, located in Lebanon Pennsylvania, July 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 11:03
    Photo ID: 6282067
    VIRIN: 200721-O-TN694-404
    Resolution: 4574x3049
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], by Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center
    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center

    TAGS

    Lebanon VA Medical Center
    Veterans health care
    Veterans
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Lebanon VAMC
    Secretary Robert Wilkie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT