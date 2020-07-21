VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie (right) examines N95 masks with Dr. Stuart Roop, Lebanon VAMC Chief of Staff (left) and Richard Lambdin, Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service Chief during his visit to the hospital, located in Lebanon Pennsylvania, July 21.

Date Taken: 07.21.2020
Location: LEBANON, PA, US